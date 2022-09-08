Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.04

Shares of Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.04 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 10.44 ($0.13). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 11.03 ($0.13), with a volume of 1,255,883 shares changing hands.

Allied Minds Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.16.

Allied Minds Company Profile

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

