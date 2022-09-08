Alerus Financial NA Sells 699 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alerus Financial NA reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.0% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 15,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 88,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 21,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.19. 288,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,598,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $346.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile



JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

