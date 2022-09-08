Alerus Financial NA Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alerus Financial NA grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 173.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.12. The company had a trading volume of 46,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,499. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.04. The stock has a market cap of $247.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

