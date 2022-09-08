Alerus Financial NA Purchases 52,406 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 186.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,406 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,678 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Western Digital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Western Digital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Western Digital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,772 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Western Digital by 1.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.38. 48,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,860. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $40.13 and a one year high of $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Western Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

See Also

