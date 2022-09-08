Alerus Financial NA Purchases 2,085 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Salesforce by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Salesforce by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 603.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 25,804 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $226,672,000 after acquiring an additional 159,236 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,165,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,165,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,149 shares of company stock valued at $12,855,744. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.44. 76,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,805,576. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $150.48 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $155.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

