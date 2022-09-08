Alerus Financial NA Increases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 109.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,037 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $26,451,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Copart by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,397,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 124,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,807,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Copart by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 180,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,438,000 after buying an additional 91,594 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Copart by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 22,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CPRT traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,005. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.63 and its 200-day moving average is $118.33. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.16.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
