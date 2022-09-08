Alerus Financial NA Has $4.44 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Alerus Financial NA decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $149,620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.05. 35,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,827. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $103.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

