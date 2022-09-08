Alerus Financial NA Buys New Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 33,447 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 407.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $446.37. 14,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,797. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.26. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $445.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

