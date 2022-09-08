Alerus Financial NA Acquires 5,920 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 3.8% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alerus Financial NA owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $44,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 36,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 286,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,757,000 after buying an additional 124,241 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 381.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 22,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 90,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.01. The stock had a trading volume of 581,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,772,744. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.10 and its 200-day moving average is $187.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

