Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Gap Up to $9.90

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $10.58. Alector shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 357 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALEC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Alector from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.96 million, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.59. Alector had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alector during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,957,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alector by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Alector by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 141,861 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alector by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 83,835 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.