Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.89-$1.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $828.50 million-$859.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.44 million.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $71.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,831. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.19. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $90.69.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.80.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $833,838.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,233,692.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $833,838.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,233,692.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $592,665.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,096 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,435,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,014,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.