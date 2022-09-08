Akumin (TSE:AKU) Trading 14.8% Higher

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) traded up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.78. 37,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 23,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.75 price target on shares of Akumin in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Akumin alerts:

Akumin Stock Up 14.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 564.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$214.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.15.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.