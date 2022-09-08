Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.30. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $73.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.54. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 197.12%. The firm had revenue of $126.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 54,389 shares during the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.