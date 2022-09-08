AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $490-520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $512.27 million.
AeroVironment Stock Up 16.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $14.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.36. The stock had a trading volume of 16,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,844. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -566.75 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average is $87.19. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $114.11.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at AeroVironment
In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of AeroVironment
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 41.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $572,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AeroVironment Company Profile
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.