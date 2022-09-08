AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $490-520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $512.27 million.

AeroVironment Stock Up 16.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $14.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.36. The stock had a trading volume of 16,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,844. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -566.75 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average is $87.19. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $114.11.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AeroVironment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 41.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $572,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

