ADS-TEC Energy (ADSE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, September 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance

ADSE opened at $8.27 on Thursday. ADS-TEC Energy has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 235,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $20,719,000. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ADS-TEC Energy

A number of research firms have commented on ADSE. DA Davidson decreased their price target on ADS-TEC Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ADS-TEC Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on ADS-TEC Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.

