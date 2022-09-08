Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.47

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.32. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 255,755 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

