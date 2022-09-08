Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,455,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Activision Blizzard worth $5,083,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.74. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.05.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

