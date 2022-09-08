ACoconut (AC) One Day Volume Tops $30,914.00

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, ACoconut has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. ACoconut has a total market cap of $208,160.46 and approximately $30,914.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0782 or 0.00000404 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00032061 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 75.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

