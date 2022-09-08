Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.99

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TRLPF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 4 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TRLPF)
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- Take Advantage Of The Lithium Crunch With These Stocks
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.