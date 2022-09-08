Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $87.20

Shares of Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.20 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 88.40 ($1.07), with a volume of 132725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.70 ($1.11).

The firm has a market cap of £183.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 123.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03.

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid wood for use in windows, doors, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

