Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Boosted by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 3.2% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $70,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 131,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Accenture by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 16,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 91,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $286.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,795. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.66 and a 200-day moving average of $302.66. The stock has a market cap of $181.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.17.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

