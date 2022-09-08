Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.7% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,566,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.93. 153,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,647. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.21 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,780 shares of company stock worth $19,314,900 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

