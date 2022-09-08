A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 31,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 43,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

A2Z Smart Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of A2Z Smart Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions.

