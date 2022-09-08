A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.15

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.15 and traded as low as C$35.49. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$35.89, with a volume of 7,419 shares traded.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.95. The firm has a market cap of C$528.01 million and a PE ratio of 16.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

