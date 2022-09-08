68,823 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Purchased by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 68,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,000. East West Bancorp makes up approximately 2.0% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EWBC. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.99. 4,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $93.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.46.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.