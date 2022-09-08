62,500 Shares in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Acquired by Invenire Partners LP

Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Everi accounts for approximately 1.6% of Invenire Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Invenire Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of Everi at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Everi by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Everi by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Everi by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Everi by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $979,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $407,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 981,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,619,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,848 shares of company stock worth $613,536. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EVRI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.31. 5,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,131. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 2.48.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $197.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. Everi had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 73.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

