54,848 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Acquired by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 1.6% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. owned 0.20% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $271,000.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.60. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $51.40.
