400,000 Shares in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC) Acquired by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 1.77% of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,920,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,094,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.94. 259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

About Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

