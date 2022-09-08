3,598 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Bought by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.3 %

ORLY stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $726.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,572. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $750.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $695.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $669.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

