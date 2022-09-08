2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Stock Price Up 6.1%

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.59. Approximately 4,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 377,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

TSVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $587.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.16. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 496.68% and a negative return on equity of 100.76%. The company had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -9.5 EPS for the current year.

In other 2seventy bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $32,660.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,838.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $32,660.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,838.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $74,629.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,994.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,907 shares of company stock worth $359,336 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,909,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth approximately $42,854,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth approximately $27,189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth approximately $23,549,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth approximately $20,975,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

