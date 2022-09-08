2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) Trading Down 0.2%

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.97 and last traded at $29.06. 3,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22.

Institutional Trading of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000.

