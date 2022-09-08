2,428 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Acquired by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of D stock opened at $83.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.