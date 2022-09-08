209,634 Shares in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 209,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X US Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFFD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 568,057 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.