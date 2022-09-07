Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,839 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.15% of Zoetis worth $129,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $156.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.66 and a 200-day moving average of $177.44. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.