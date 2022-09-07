ZKSpace (ZKS) Price Reaches $0.0594 on Exchanges

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. One ZKSpace token can currently be purchased for about $0.0594 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSpace has a market capitalization of $11.72 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZKSpace has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00851708 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015909 BTC.

ZKSpace’s launch date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSpace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSpace using one of the exchanges listed above.

