Zap (ZAP) Market Capitalization Tops $809,286.94

Zap (ZAP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $809,286.94 and $3,668.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Zap coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,102.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00134961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00036269 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023036 BTC.

About Zap

Zap is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zap

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.