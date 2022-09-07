xWIN Finance (XWIN) Price Hits $0.62

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, xWIN Finance has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One xWIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xWIN Finance has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $343,888.00 worth of xWIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

xWIN Finance Profile

xWIN Finance (CRYPTO:XWIN) is a coin. xWIN Finance’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,978,431 coins. xWIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xWIN Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xWin is a fund management platform built using Binance Smart Chain that helps investors to invest in ETF-like vault, stake on various liquidity pools and farm to get rewards. Telegram | Medium “

