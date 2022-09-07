Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.27–$0.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.46 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.53 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WK. Citigroup began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Workiva Stock Performance

WK traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,021. Workiva has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average is $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Workiva by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

