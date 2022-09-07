Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $19.11. 603,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,225. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WWW. William Blair cut shares of Wolverine World Wide to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Williams Capital restated a downgrade rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

