Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,106,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,701,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $23.98 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,162,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

