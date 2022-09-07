Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.
Williams Companies Stock Up 0.4 %
Williams Companies stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,106,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,701,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $23.98 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,162,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
