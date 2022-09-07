WesBanco, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

WesBanco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. WesBanco has a payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WesBanco to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $38.37.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on WesBanco in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in WesBanco by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in WesBanco by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

