Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,079. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 86.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $75.53 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,805,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

