Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG):

9/6/2022 – Scorpio Tankers had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.50 to $34.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/6/2022 – Scorpio Tankers had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2022 – Scorpio Tankers was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/18/2022 – Scorpio Tankers was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/10/2022 – Scorpio Tankers was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2022 – Scorpio Tankers was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/29/2022 – Scorpio Tankers had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $50.00.

7/28/2022 – Scorpio Tankers was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

7/28/2022 – Scorpio Tankers had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Scorpio Tankers is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Scorpio Tankers had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $43.00.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $41.48. 6,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -65.84, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

