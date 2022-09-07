Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.17 billion-$146.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.61 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.75-$5.88 EPS.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $3.09 on Wednesday, reaching $135.43. 286,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,044,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.39. The firm has a market cap of $371.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.29.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $647,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 29.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

