Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,756 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $72,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after purchasing an additional 665,469 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,292,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,523,346,000 after acquiring an additional 34,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,199,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,791 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,471,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,335,000 after buying an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 41.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,497,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,726,000 after buying an additional 729,932 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.06.

Shares of VMC opened at $164.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

