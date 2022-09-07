Voyager Token Reaches One Day Volume of $191.74 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00005392 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded 87.8% higher against the dollar. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $283.80 million and $191.74 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,898.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00134741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00035997 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023283 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io.

Voyager Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

