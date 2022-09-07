Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.79

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 23106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.17.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.