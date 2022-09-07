Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Lim Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,415,000. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its position in Visa by 15.9% in the first quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 44,791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Visa by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 57,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 32,153 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $4,016,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,052. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

