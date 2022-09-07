Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Increased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.8% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.63. The stock had a trading volume of 60,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

