Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81. Virtus Total Return Fund has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $9.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,113,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 60,543 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 22.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 20.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 453,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

